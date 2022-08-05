Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay

Eaton County Sheriff's Office sees staff shortages
By Claudia Sella
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the county needs to pay its deputies more money or serious cuts could jeopardize public safety.

“I need deputies, my deputies are leaving for other departments who pay,” Reich said.

The chair of the Eaton County Public Safety Committee said it’s the biggest problem in the county.

The problem is nationwide, but it’s worse in the area. The county simply can’t compete with other departments in the area for pay. If they can hire deputies, getting them to stay is another battle.

“Eaton County is a little different,” Reich said. “I’m also hurting for deputies but I’m also hurting because of retention because they pay petter. I need staff now.”

In July, Eaton County dispatch assigned 1,047 calls to out-of-county deputies. Those calls were taken among seven deputies covering 400 square miles.

The situation is critical and Reich is concerned he may have to cut out road patrol.

“It’s devastating to the people in Eaton County and I don’t want to do that,” Reich said. “I’m looking at every avenue that I can to prevent that.”

Reich sent a letter to the Eaton County Board of Commissioners asking for each patrol and corrections deputy to be paid an extra $10,000 in 2022 and 2023.

The issue of pay will be sent to the Ways and Means Committee, who will decided whether or not to allocate a $10,000 off-schedule payment for the Sheriff’s Office.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office used drone a drone with thermal vision to track an armed...
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase
The westbound I-96 exit ramp to Cedar Street was closed Aug. 4, 2022 due to a collision.
I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing police investigate Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Planned Parenthood arson suspect arrested
South Dakota only has one case of Monkeypox -- but that might change due to an influx in...
Monkeypox in Michigan - State’s total cases rises to 71
Your Health: Brittle bone treatment for children
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck