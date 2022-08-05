Crash closes I-96 exit ramp in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed Thursday night due to a collision.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 9:45 p.m.
News 10 cameras captured multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, including police cruisers, ambulances and fire trucks. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Residents are urged to avoid the area.
