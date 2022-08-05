4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
Power remains out for thousands in Michigan.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan still without power after storms
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office used drone a drone with thermal vision to track an armed...
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
Nicholas Prince is facing an animal cruelty charge for beating a dog, authorities say.
GRAPHIC: Man accused of beating a dog in video faces animal cruelty charge