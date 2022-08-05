23-year-old dead in I-96 crash, Lansing police investigating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash Thursday night shut down the I-96 off-ramp at South Pennsylvania Avenue. Friday, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said one person died in that incident.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they found a car that had crashed and a passenger who had been ejected from the car and was unconscious, he was then transported to a local hospital,” LPD said in a release. “The driver and another passenger suffered from minor injuries.”

The passenger who was ejected from the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. They have been identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Diaz-Puertas.

LPD did not say what caused the crash, though they said they haven’t yet determined who, if anyone, was at fault.

“We are requesting anyone with information regarding this event to contact the Lansing Police Department,” they wrote.

The Lansing Police Department can be contacted at 517-483-4600.

