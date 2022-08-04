Watermain break causes lane closures in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A watermain break in Downtown Lansing has shut St. Joseph Street down to one lane Thursday afternoon.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the watermain break occurred on Capitol Avenue. In addition to the closures on St. Joseph Street, the watermain break will close down the Cedar and Larch streets to westbound I-496.

Residents are urged to find another route.

Traffic Advisory Alert: starting August 4, 2022, BWL will be closing two lanes of St. Joseph St from Washington Ave to Capitol Ave for a watermain repair.



Traffic will be one lane.



Work will last until the end of the day on August 4, 2022.



