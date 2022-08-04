Watermain break causes lane closures in Downtown Lansing

(Pixabay)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A watermain break in Downtown Lansing has shut St. Joseph Street down to one lane Thursday afternoon.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the watermain break occurred on Capitol Avenue. In addition to the closures on St. Joseph Street, the watermain break will close down the Cedar and Larch streets to westbound I-496.

Residents are urged to find another route.

