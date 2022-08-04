Video captures Lansing police officer rescue boy stuck in tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer who saved a child stuck in a tree was honored Thursday.

Officer Glenn Briggs, with the Lansing Police Department, was making his way through an apartment complex near the Waverly neighborhood in June when he heard two children cry for help. The two needed assistance getting a stuck 10-year-old boy out of a tree.

Briggs was able to safely climb the tree and rescue the boy. He said that’s what being a police officer is about.

“There’s definitely law enforcement parts of the job, but a lot of what the job is is being a public servant,” Briggs said. “I just happened to get a video of it but this stuff happens all the time.”

Briggs said he had a previous relationship with the boy, which believed help build trust.

Body camera footage of the rescue can be seen below.

Lansing police officer rescues boy stuck in tree

