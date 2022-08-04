Tigers Assign Jung to West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have signed their top choice from the amateur draft held earlier this month and assigned him to the West Michigan Whitecaps. Jace Jung is an infielder who played in college at Texas Tech. The Whitecaps are playing a six game series this week in Lansing against the Lugnuts and Jung reportedly will report to his new team for Friday night’s game.

