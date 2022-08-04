Three people in custody following human smuggling attempt on St. Clair River

United States Customs and Border Protection stopped a human smuggling attempt at St. Clair...
United States Customs and Border Protection stopped a human smuggling attempt at St. Clair River on Tuesday.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – United States Customs and Border Protection stopped a human smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River on Tuesday.

About 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, border patrol dispatch saw a vessel on the St. Clair River near Algonac cross the international border which was located near a historically known smuggling route while monitoring the remote video surveillance system, CBP said.

Dispatch notified agents immediately of a potential smuggling incident taking place.

Marysville agents on patrol responded immediately and encountered three people near the area dispatch reported seeing the vessel heading towards the U.S.

The three people were interviewed by an agent and admitted to having just crossed the border from Canada, CBP said.

They were taken into custody and transported to the border patrol station for processing.

One of the suspects was identified as a 53-year-old Dominican man. There were also two women ages 25 and 26 from Mexico, CBP said.

“Intercepting this was made possible by technology and the teamwork of our agents and support personal,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said. “I am proud of the vigilance and dedication to duty displayed by the men and women of Detroit Sector.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity is encouraged to contact Detroit Sector Border Patrol at 800-537-3220.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary

Latest News

WILX Evening Forecast: Scattered storms will fade away overnight
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in robbery investigation
Over $1.5 million awarded to prevent child abuse in Michigan
Watermain break causes lane closures in Downtown Lansing