Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired an a drone with thermal vision was brought out, but the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspected gunman alive.

Early Thursday morning Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) were called to the area of Renker Road and West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township on reports of shots fired.

“The caller heard three shots and then saw a male walking down the street with a gun,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “A short time later an Eaton County Sheriff’s Sergeant located the suspect and saw him with a gun in his hand.”

The ECSO drone team responded and within minutes, putting a recon drone in the air. The Deputy operating the drone located the suspect and related their location to the Deputies on the ground.

Police say the suspect fled east to Dibble Street, where he fired another shot. ECSO Deputies, by then joined by Michigan State Police and Lansing Township Police, swarmed the area and captured the suspect alive.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested and is lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

ECSO officials said Thursday, “Sheriff Reich is proud of the team effort of everyone involved to take this suspect safely into custody.”

