Over $1.5 million awarded to prevent child abuse in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five Mid-Michigan organizations will receive a combined $1,516,148 to support their efforts to fight child abuse. The grants are meant to support families experiencing challenges that could impact parenting and child development.

The Children Trust Michigan’s (CTM) Board of Directors announced the approved funding on Thursday. Grantees will be funded over a four‐year period, with winning grant proposals selected through a competitive bid process from among the 11 proposals submitted.

The five organizations receiving funding are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County - $320,000: Developmental Relationships Frameworks, Key Connected program to include family nights and parent advisors.

Child and Family Charities - $316,148 : The Nurturing Father’s program, including developing and sustaining a parent advisory board.

Family Assistance for Renaissance Men - $320,000 : 24/7 Dad program with a focus on workforce development and job skills mentoring.

Motherly Intercession - $240,000: InsideOut Dad program

Tuscola Intermediate School District - $320,000: Family Resource Center

“We congratulate the five successful grantees that emerged from an extremely competitive process with many more excellent proposals than we were able to fund,” said Suzanne Greenberg, CTM executive director. “We will work closely with our new grantees to build protective factors for children and families that will make safe, healthy and childhoods possible for Michigan’s children.”

