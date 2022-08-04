In My View: We’ll see if the Tigers’ losing streak continues

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers two minor deals at the trade deadline to me are a microcosm of their season.

Too few players anyone else wants and getting rid of Robbie Grossman and Michael Fulmer for two nondescript minor leaguers to me is addition by subtraction.

So they’ll play the season out, make whatever changes in the off season and then we will see if the losing season streak ends next year which is about to become six straight.

