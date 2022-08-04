In My View: We’ll see if the Tigers’ losing streak continues

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers two minor deals at the trade deadline to me are a microcosm of their season.

Too few players anyone else wants and getting rid of Robbie Grossman and Michael Fulmer for two nondescript minor leaguers to me is addition by subtraction.

So they’ll play the season out, make whatever changes in the off season and then we will see if the losing season streak ends next year which is about to become six straight.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary

Latest News

In My View: NCAA’s inconsistencies lead to issues
In My View: MSU’s recruiting prospects
In My View: Tigers’ injuries seem preventable
In My View: Big Ten football Media Days looking different from past years