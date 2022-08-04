Milestone Date For Tigers and Avila

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - August 4, 2022 marks the seventh anniversary of the Detroit Tigers promoting Al Avila to general manager, replacing Dave Dombrowski. Since then the Tigers have had all losing seasons and have averaged a 67-95 record year to year. The Tiges are on pace for a similar record this year. The Tigers host a four game home series this week end against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
Power remains out for thousands in Michigan.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan still without power after storms
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat

Latest News

General Brown football coach Doug Black puts players through their paces at summer football camp.
High School Football Practice About to Begin
Golf ball
Lansing All City Golf Tournament Set to Begin
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Assign Jung to West Michigan
Good Start For Michigan Players at Wyndham Championship