Milestone Date For Tigers and Avila

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - August 4, 2022 marks the seventh anniversary of the Detroit Tigers promoting Al Avila to general manager, replacing Dave Dombrowski. Since then the Tigers have had all losing seasons and have averaged a 67-95 record year to year. The Tiges are on pace for a similar record this year. The Tigers host a four game home series this week end against the Tampa Bay Rays.

