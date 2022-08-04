Mid-Michigan sees 2 new monkeypox cases - State total rises to 66

By Dane Kelly and Amy Lyman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed two new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Mid-Michigan.

Ingham County has the most in Mid-Michigan with four monkeypox cases. The statewide total is now 66, an increase from Tuesday’s count of 55.

More information on monkeypox can be read below.

CountyCases
Ingham4
Ionia1
Livingston1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.

Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.

If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

More: Health stories

