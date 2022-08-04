Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Iron County man wanted in connection with a Green Bay homicide was taken into custody Wednesday in Alabama.

According to authorities, Caleb Anderson was arrested in Helena, south of Birmingham. Anderson is a suspect in a murder investigation in Green Bay, where a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police were looking for Anderson in connection with a Tuesday suspicious death they ruled as a homicide. Police believe Anderson stole the victim’s vehicle, which was also recovered Wednesday. Michigan State Police believe Anderson is also a suspect in a Monday assault in the Upper Peninsula.

The investigation is ongoing.

