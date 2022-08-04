Meridian Township police seek woman in robbery investigation
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman.
According to authorities, she is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3195).
