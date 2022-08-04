Lansing police investigate Tuesday night shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Lansing’s north side.

According to authorities, it happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Delta River Drive and Gatsby Court. Police said they found a victim who had been shot twice.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4653.



