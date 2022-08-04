Lansing All City Golf Tournament Set to Begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd annual Lansing all city golf championship begins at 8am Friday at both Michigan State courses, Forest Akers East and West. A field of more than 140 players will take part in several different divisions. It’s a 54 hole tournament with the final round set for Sunday. Pairings and scores will be posted at www.glaga.org.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.