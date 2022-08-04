Jackson Ward 1 meeting Thursday to shape MLK Corridor Improvement project with public

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Happening Thursday: People living in Jacksons’ first ward will have the opportunity to meet with their City Council representative, Arlene Robinson, in order to help shape the future of the MLK Corridor.

If Robinson’s name sounds familiar, it may be because she has extensive experience with local government. She served on the City of Jackson Income Tax Review Board for more than 10 years and was appointed to the Jackson Housing Commission Board of Commissioners from 2011 to 2013. She was elected as the First Ward City Councilmember in 2013, winning re-election in 2017 and 2021.

Councilmember Robinson is hosting the meeting at the Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center at 6 P.M. Thursday. The meeting will cover the goals of the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority and get feedback about what improvements the community would like to see.

