Jackson Ward 1 meeting Thursday to shape MLK Corridor Improvement project with public

Jackson First Ward Councilmember Arlene Robinson.
Jackson First Ward Councilmember Arlene Robinson.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Happening Thursday: People living in Jacksons’ first ward will have the opportunity to meet with their City Council representative, Arlene Robinson, in order to help shape the future of the MLK Corridor.

If Robinson’s name sounds familiar, it may be because she has extensive experience with local government. She served on the City of Jackson Income Tax Review Board for more than 10 years and was appointed to the Jackson Housing Commission Board of Commissioners from 2011 to 2013. She was elected as the First Ward City Councilmember in 2013, winning re-election in 2017 and 2021.

Councilmember Robinson is hosting the meeting at the Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center at 6 P.M. Thursday. The meeting will cover the goals of the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority and get feedback about what improvements the community would like to see.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary

Latest News

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
First Alert Weather Midday Weather Update 8/4/22
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 8/4/22
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama