Jackson hit heavily by Wednesday night storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the City of Jackson woke up Thursday to fallen trees, scattered branches and broken power lines from the harsh Wednesday night storms.

“My nephew texted me a picture of the tree ending up across the street and he said we didn’t have any power,” said David Goolsby, who lives in Jackson.

When Goolsby returned to his home in Jackson late Wednesday night, he found the tree from his front yard laying across the road along with broken power lines scattered throughout the neighborhood. Some neighborhoods were hit heavier than others and Kyle Dimitry said he was lucky his neighborhood did not experience anything severe.

“I want to say there were a couple rounds of storms that came through- the first one is probably the worst of the two - I would say that’s the one that knocked down a couple of trees in the area,” said Dimitry. “I know our power actually went out a little bit but then we had a generator, thank God.”

Dimitry said the most that his neighborhood experienced were a few tree branches thrown around.

“Trees down on cars, trees down on fences one or two reports of a tree on a house even,” said Dimitry, describing the neighborhoods he drove through Thursday morning.

Jackson’s spokesman, Aaron Dimick, said he’s very proud of how quickly the cities reacted to the storm damages.

“When the storm went through last night, immediately our crews were out there moving trees. A tree came down across the street from my house and I would say within 2-3 hours, crews were there cleaning up the tree which is really impressive to see,” Dimick said. “They cleaned it up and even raked and swept the street.”

