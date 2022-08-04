Jackson hit heavily by Wednesday night storms

Winds got up to 60 miles-per-hour Wednesday night in Jackson, scattering trees and powerlines throughout the roads.
Jackson sees storm damage
By Chloe Porfirio
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the City of Jackson woke up Thursday to fallen trees, scattered branches and broken power lines from the harsh Wednesday night storms.

Related: Thousands in Mid-Michigan still without power after storms

“My nephew texted me a picture of the tree ending up across the street and he said we didn’t have any power,” said David Goolsby, who lives in Jackson.

When Goolsby returned to his home in Jackson late Wednesday night, he found the tree from his front yard laying across the road along with broken power lines scattered throughout the neighborhood. Some neighborhoods were hit heavier than others and Kyle Dimitry said he was lucky his neighborhood did not experience anything severe.

“I want to say there were a couple rounds of storms that came through- the first one is probably the worst of the two - I would say that’s the one that knocked down a couple of trees in the area,” said Dimitry. “I know our power actually went out a little bit but then we had a generator, thank God.”

Dimitry said the most that his neighborhood experienced were a few tree branches thrown around.

“Trees down on cars, trees down on fences one or two reports of a tree on a house even,” said Dimitry, describing the neighborhoods he drove through Thursday morning.

Jackson’s spokesman, Aaron Dimick, said he’s very proud of how quickly the cities reacted to the storm damages.

“When the storm went through last night, immediately our crews were out there moving trees. A tree came down across the street from my house and I would say within 2-3 hours, crews were there cleaning up the tree which is really impressive to see,” Dimick said. “They cleaned it up and even raked and swept the street.”

Jackson residents work to clear storm damage

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Caleb Anderson
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
Power remains out for thousands in Michigan.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan still without power after storms
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Liam Vandermoere
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Liam Vandermoere
Hacker types on keyboard
Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township
Onondaga Township dealing with long internet outage
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office used drone a drone with thermal vision to track an armed...
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase