Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people in Onondaga haven’t been able to use the internet for a week and others say they’ve been having problems since early July.

For some Frontier customers, the internet outage in Onondaga has been an inconvenience. For others, it’s been a huge financial problem.

“There’s people that work from home that cannot even work and they’re using their vacation time or not getting a paycheck at all,” said Penny Judd.

Judd lives in Onondaga and hasn’t been able to pay her bills online. She’s not the only one - some of her neighbors have barely been able to get online at all in the last few weeks.

“They’re angry, they’re frustrated,” Judd said. “Why are we paying for something that we’re not getting and why is Frontier telling all of us different stories?”

The only gas station in town can’t process card payments of any kind. That caused Clone’s Country Store to lose business.

“Nobody had cash. Now, a lot of people expect to bring cash and we’re adjusting and hopefully it’s going to be resolved soon,” said Peg Clone, owner of Clone’s Country Store.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum lives in Onondaga. She hasn’t lost service, but she’s been working with Frontier to get answers for customers. In her role as Ingham County Clerk, Byrum helped Onondaga Township install a secure hotspot to make this week’s primary election run smoothly.

“I have heard all sorts of different reasons why there is still not access and at this point, I don’t care what the reason is. The residents of Onondaga Township need access,” said Byrum.

Because school is getting ready to start and people are still working from home.

We’ll keep you updated on the push to get internet access fully restored.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.