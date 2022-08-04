High School Football Practice About to Begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 600 high school football teams across Michigan begin formal practices on Monday. In Mid-Michigan, the opening game is set for 3:30pm August 25th, DeWitt vs. Haslett at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Waverly and Okemos feature new head coaches. Okemos opens the first week at Mason hoping to end a 23-game losing streak. The coming season features year two of the 11:15pm Friday highlights show, Friday Night Frenzy on WILX-TV channel 10.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.