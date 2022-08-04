High School Football Practice About to Begin

General Brown football coach Doug Black puts players through their paces at summer football camp.
General Brown football coach Doug Black puts players through their paces at summer football camp.(WWNY)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 600 high school football teams across Michigan begin formal practices on Monday. In Mid-Michigan, the opening game is set for 3:30pm August 25th, DeWitt vs. Haslett at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Waverly and Okemos feature new head coaches. Okemos opens the first week at Mason hoping to end a 23-game losing streak. The coming season features year two of the 11:15pm Friday highlights show, Friday Night Frenzy on WILX-TV channel 10.

