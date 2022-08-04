Good Start For Michigan Players at Wyndham Championship

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brian Stuard and Ryan Brehm both played solid first rounds Thursday of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is the final tournament before the Fed Ex playoffs begin. Stuard, from Jackson, was several shots off the lead after a five under par 65. Brehm shot a 66. Brehm has earned approximately $60,000 the past two weeks making the cuts at the PGA tour events in Minnesota and Detroit.

