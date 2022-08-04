Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty.

Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.

Flags within the State Capitol and all public buildings and grounds across Michigan will be lowered on Friday to coincide with the date of Shuff’s funeral.

“Sheriff’s Deputy Nichole Shuff was a dedicated public servant who served Michigan for years in the Clare County Sheriff’s Department,” Whitmer said.”My thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority, and I will work with anyone to ensure our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to succeed.”

Shuff was a volunteer deputy and served as a member of the Clare County Mounted Division for two years. She leaves behind a husband, immediate family, and close friends.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Saturday.

