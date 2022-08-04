Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. (Source: KCCI/Family photos/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary

Latest News

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Jackson First Ward Councilmember Arlene Robinson.
Jackson Ward 1 meeting Thursday to shape MLK Corridor Improvement project with public
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Memorial held for family killed at Iowa park