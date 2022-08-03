Wednesday storms bring significant power outages to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather moved through Michigan Wednesday, causing flooded roads and power outages across the area.

According to Consumers Energy, nearly 80,000 customers across the entire state were impacted by more than 1,100 power outages. The majority of the outages reported were south of Grand Rapids in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.

In Mid-Michigan, thousand are without power in Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties. North of Lansing, there are hundreds without power in Clinton and Shiawassee counties.

As of 8:30 p.m., Consumers Energy has 167 crews in the field working to restore power. For thousands of customers, power is expected to be restored Thursday afternoon and evening.

Consumers Energy’s outage map shows crews assigned to the largest affected areas.

Remember If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

