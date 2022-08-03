Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar

Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were...
Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar July 22, 2022.(WILX)
By Nathan Stearns
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar.

Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar

The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found three people in cardiac arrest and unconscious.

The body camera footage captured paramedics and deputies trying to save the three, using CPR and Narcan. All three people were revived.

The graphic footage, released by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, can be seen in the video player below.

Warning: The video contains graphic content.

Ingham County sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said the incident is part of a larger problem in Mid-Michigan and that the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has seen more drug-related deaths.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

