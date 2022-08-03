Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary

Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time, two women will face off for governor in Michigan.

The Associated Press called the Tudor Dixon the winner of the the Republican primary for governor Tuesday. The conservative commentator and first-time candidate received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump just before the Primary Election.

Dixon is a breast cancer survivor and has a background working in the steel and automotive manufacturing industries.

Dixon beat out businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Solando, real estate broker Ryan Kelley and pastor Ralph Rebant.

