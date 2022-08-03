Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time, two women will face off for governor in Michigan.

More: Michigan Primary 2022 - See results here

The Associated Press called the Tudor Dixon the winner of the the Republican primary for governor Tuesday. The conservative commentator and first-time candidate received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump just before the Primary Election.

Dixon is a breast cancer survivor and has a background working in the steel and automotive manufacturing industries.

Read: Tudor Dixon on receiving Trump’s endorsement in Michigan’s GOP governor’s primary

Dixon beat out businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Solando, real estate broker Ryan Kelley and pastor Ralph Rebant.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.