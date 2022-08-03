Tigers Drop Series Finale to Twins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers ended their road trip Wednesday afternoon with a 4-1 loss in Minnesota to the Twins. The Tigers lost two out of three in the series and were 2-5 on the trip. The Tigers now have a 42-64 season record and next host the Tampa Bay Rays this week end. Former Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer threw one scoreless inning against his former teammates. He was obtained in a trade from the Tigers on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.