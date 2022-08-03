Tigers Drop Series Finale to Twins

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers ended their road trip Wednesday afternoon with a 4-1 loss in Minnesota to the Twins. The Tigers lost two out of three in the series and were 2-5 on the trip. The Tigers now have a 42-64 season record and next host the Tampa Bay Rays this week end. Former Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer threw one scoreless inning against his former teammates. He was obtained in a trade from the Tigers on Tuesday.

