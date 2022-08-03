Residents warned to avoid contact with Huron River in Livingston, Oakland counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People and pets are being urged to avoid all contact with the Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County.

Authorities said hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing, which feeds into the Huron River system. Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation.

The Huron River flows from Oakland County into Lake Erie, going through Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties.

The area officials are urging people and pets to avoid include Norton Creek, Hubbel Pond and Kent Lake.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said people and pets should not swim, wade in, play in or drink water from the Huron River. Water from the river should not be used to water plants or lawns either.

Fish from the Huron River should not be eaten. A Do-Not-Eat advisory was already in effect due to PFOS.

Health officials said there is no danger to the drinking water in the area.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said it had sampled nine locations Wednesday. Results are expected Thursday.

Officials said the are inspecting the Tribar Manufacturing facility in Wixom to to better define the amount of liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium that was discharged over the weekend.

Residents with questions about hexavalent chromium, potential health effects or exposures can call the Michigan Toxic Hotline at 800-648-6942. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Extended hotline hours will be offered Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

