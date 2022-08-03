Ovid-Elsie Athletic Director Steps Down

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ovid-Elsie High School needs an athletic director to begin the new school year. Jesse Johnson released a letter Wednesday to constituents in the community announcing his resignation for family reasons. He says he will stay on the job through next next week to help transition to his successor, whoever that will be.

