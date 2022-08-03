In My View: NCAA’s inconsistencies lead to issues

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA mystifies a lot of people with its rulings.

The current transfer portal rule is one transfer for all athletes without having to sit out a year. Rocket Watts transferred after one season at Michigan State to Mississippi State and this off season to Oakland U.

Watts would have to sit our a year right? Second portal move. Well he applied for a waiver from the NCAA and he received it so he can play this winter at Oakland without sitting out. How do people understand this?

It’s why the NCAA has so many issues to deal with because there is so much inconsistency.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.