Michigan Republican Party prepares for November election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leading up to Tuesday’s Primary Election, many Republican candidates said some nasty things about each other.

Tudor Dixon won the Michigan Governor Republican Primary with 434,673 votes, beating out Kevin Rinke, Garrett Soldano, Ryan Kelley and Ralph Rebandt. Rinke trailed in second with roughly 200,000 votes fewer.

Read: Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary

It was not only a victory for Dixon, but it was a historic moment for the GOP. Dixon is the first woman to win the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan.

After her significant win, the Michigan Republican Party hosted a Unity Luncheon Wednesday in an effort to put things behind them and to look forward. Dixon and her ticket members spoke about their plans leading up to the 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election. They focused on what they said people care about - parental rights, gas prices, election integrity and public safety.

“Tudor will be a fantastic candidate to lead the top of the ticket,” said state Sen. and Congressional nominee Tom Barrett. “She’s going to beat Gretchen Whitmer.”

Barrett said Dixon is running for the things Michiganders care about.

“Parents care about their kids about the opportunities they lost because of COVID lockdowns and the shutdowns that were so inconsistent,” Barrett said. “Tudor Dixon’s a leader. She’s a mom she’s had four kids she knows what that’s like. She knows the challenges that families are facing.”

Dixon said those aren’t the only things she will be fighting for.

“People are just so jazzed to get our kids back in school and back on track. People are so jazzed to have a state government that says, ‘We want the best businesses here and we will do whatever it takes to make sure we get them,’” Dixon said. “And we also want to have the safest cities for our kids to play.”

Democratic Party lawmakers said Dixon and others on the GOP ticket aren’t focused on what voters really care about.

“People are worried about their security and their financial security,” said state Rep. Julie Brixie. “People want to have access to high quality good paying jobs. They want to have access to affordable education.”

The Michigan Democratic Party believe abortion rights will be a huge issue, something Dixon did not mention despite her pro-life credentials being a part of her primary campaign.

Dixon has stated there should not be exceptions to an abortion ban for rape, incest or for the health of the mother.

“The right to a safe and legal abortion is motivating people to come out to the polls and cast their ballots,” Brixie said. “It isn’t a Republican or a Democratic issue when you talk to people.”

Not only is abortion likely to be a big campaign issue, it might be on the ballot. Pro-choice groups have turned in more than enough signatures for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights to be on the November ballot.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.