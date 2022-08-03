Lugnuts Beat West Michigan Wednesday

Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks
Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts beat the incoming rain and the West Michigan Whitecaps Wednesday afternoon at Jackson Field, 8-1. The six game series is now even at a win apiece after West Michigan won 15-8 Tuesday night. The series resumes at 7:05pm Thursday. The Lugnuts now have a 13-19 second half record in the Midwest League, 38-60 on the season with 34 games remaining and likely will miss the playoffs.

