Lugnuts Beat West Michigan Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts beat the incoming rain and the West Michigan Whitecaps Wednesday afternoon at Jackson Field, 8-1. The six game series is now even at a win apiece after West Michigan won 15-8 Tuesday night. The series resumes at 7:05pm Thursday. The Lugnuts now have a 13-19 second half record in the Midwest League, 38-60 on the season with 34 games remaining and likely will miss the playoffs.

