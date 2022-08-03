Jackson Fire Department holds free car seat check event

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - How safe is your car seat setup? Loose installation, incorrect shoulder strap positioning, loose harnesses, improperly routed seat belts and not using the top tether can all lead young children to injury in a car, but do you know what the correct setup looks like?

Setting up a car seat properly can be more detailed than people realize.

Jackson firefighters have received training on car seat safety from Bronson Wellness Center and the Safe Kids Coalition of Greater South Haven, a non-profit organization committed to helping families and communities prevent childhood injuries. The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) has invited area families to a free car seat check up event to help parents, or anyone looking to improve their childcare skills, learn the correct way to seat a child safely in the car.

Firefighters will check the setup of car seats at the department’s Central Fire Station on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 12:30-3:00 p.m.

JFD requested parents or guardians bring their children with them. Drive through check points will be set up at the fire station for crews to inspect seats. A limited number of car seat replacements are available for free if crews find a seat is unsafe for children.

A representative for the Jackson Fire Department said they’ll provide regular car seat checks for the community following this initial event.

Firefighter Matt Jabkiewicz said he’s looking forward to offering this service for Jackson families.

“A lot of parents may be surprised to learn that their child’s car seat is not installed properly or could be dangerous in a crash,” Jabkiewicz said. “This is a simple thing we can do to make sure children are safe as they can be while on the road.”

The Jackson Fire Department Central Fire Station is located at 518 North Jackson Street in Jackson.

