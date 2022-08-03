Jackson County to test kids for lead poisoning

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are working to replace more than 11,000 lead water lines across the city of Jackson.

The project is expected to take 35 years to finish. In the meantime, the Jackson County Health Department is making sure children aren’t being impacted.

Lead poisoning can cause lifelong problems with hearing, vision, coordination, and bone and muscle growth. It can be treated, but it needs to be caught early.

The health department said testing is something every community should be doing.

”We’re doing this in an effort to get caught up on our blood lead testing just for Jackson County,” said Rhonda Rudolph. “This isn’t just a Jackson County issue, it’s across the state and across the nation as well, but there’s a lot of kids out there that have high lead exposure and they’re not aware of it.”

The Jackson County Health Department is offering to test children’s blood for lead for free. An appointment is needed, but parents or guardians will get their results and information before they leave.

The testing clinic will take place Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments will be needed from noon to 1 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 517-768-2123.

