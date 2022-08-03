It was a great night out! Mid-Michigan police celebrate National Night Out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weather was ideal Tuesday night for police to be out in the community, but they weren’t on patrol. Law enforcement officers and first responders from across Mid-Michigan took part in National Night Out events.

The nationwide campaign brings police and their communities together for a night of celebration and conversation.

For the past two years, it’s something Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee said the community has missed out on and he thinks it’s shown.

“We have a job to do and we’re just human beings and we want to make sure we have an opportunity to really touch the young people and understand that there’s more to their police department than just somebody in a patrol car,” said Chief Sosebee.

Tuesday night was Chief Sosebee’s second time at the event in Lansing. He said it was about building those bridges that are so important to making the community trust the police. He shows up because he wants people to know not every interaction with police has to be negative.

“Sometimes in some situations an experience with the police is not necessarily a positive one,” Sosebee said. “This brings out positive opportunities for us to come out, enjoy each other see the kids, and for the kids to come up and understand that we’re just people trying to keep them safe.”

It wasn’t just police that showed up. First responders were there to show kids their world too.

Lynn Weber, Director for the Clinton Area Ambulance, said he waits for this event. He wants kids to know that they are the good guys, there to save them and there’s nothing to be afraid of.

“You know, some kids the only thing they do is see what we do on television and its hard to connect with something good or friendly. and here they get to see us as people,” said Weber.

In 2021, more than 15,000 communities across the nation participated in National Night Out.

