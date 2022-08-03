Gabe Brown Signs With NBA Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball player Gabe Brown has signed an unguaranteed contract with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Brown gave up his final season of eligibility with the Spartans but went undrafted this past June. He played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA’s recently concluded Summer League. Brown played in all 36 games for the Spartans this past season averaging 11.6 points per game.

