Body pulled from Lake St. Clair after swimming dogs found

Authorities say a man’s body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat
File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man’s body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday.

The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Monday from a boater on the lake who said two dogs were swimming about 300 yards (274 meters) yards from a 17-foot (5.18-meter) aluminum fishing boat. The boat was unoccupied, but there was music and personal items on it.

Divers, the U.S. Coast Guard and Metro Parks Police began to search the area.

Investigators contacted the family of the boat’s registered owner who told them Hauff, the owner, had been out on the water earlier with both dogs.

Dive team members found Hauff’s body in about 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.

Investigators said they do not know how Hauff ended up in the water, but noted a small craft advisory was in effect for Lake St. Clair at the time.

