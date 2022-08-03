Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
Dog attack in Lansing hospitalizes 7-year-old girl
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Aaliyah Murvine
Meridian Township police seek woman with outstanding warrants
Man fatally shot following reported Jackson break-in
Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19
Jackson Fire Department holds free car seat check event
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
A puppy was rescued from the rubble of the McKinney wildfire in northern California. (KCRA, AIO...
Puppy rescued from northern California wildfire rubble
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’