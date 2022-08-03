Attorney for Oxford parents: School security guard was present during shooting but failed to act

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The attorney for the parents of students killed in the Oxford High School mass shooting announced Wednesday they are seeking to expand their lawsuit to include a security guard stationed at the school. The decision was made after viewing the footage of the security guard’s actions on that day.

Ven Johnson is representing the parents of students killed during the mass shooting at Oxford High School. The parents say Oxford Community Schools (OCS) has “neglected to investigate the events” that led up to a deadly mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Background: 4 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Oxford High School

School Board President Tom Donnelly has said the district has declined, at least twice, offers by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct a third-party investigation into the mass shooting. The district said any investigation will be delayed until after criminal and civil lawsuits have concluded.

Johnson said new security video footage, which was obtained after eight months, shows a guard present in the school during the shooting. According to Johnson, the guard checked inside a bathroom containing wounded students, but moved on without assisting.

The guard had a body camera, but did not turn it on until after the shooting was over.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

