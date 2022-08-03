All City Golf Tournament Set For This Week End

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd Lansing All City Golf tournament runs this Friday through Sunday at both Michigan State University courses, Forest Akers East and West. More than 140 players are entered and tee times each day begin at 8am. Leaderboard and pairings will be posted at www.glaga.org.

