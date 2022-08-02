Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon
Sunshine and comfortable temperatures today. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the area during the mid-afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather Wednesday.

Wednesday will start with some sunshine and temperatures will climb to the low 90s by early afternoon. Plan on high humidity that will put the heat index in the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. By mid-afternoon Wednesday a cold front will race our way and press into the hot and humid air over the area. Thunderstorms are expected with the front that could contain damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Stay alert to changing conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

