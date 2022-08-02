Watts Receives NCAA Waiver

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball player Rocket Watts has received a waiver from the NCAA and can play at Oakland University this coming season. Watts transferred to Mississippi State after one year with the Spartans. Each athlete is permitted one portal transfer without penalty. Despite two portal moves, Watts apparently will not have to sit out the coming season.

