Southwest Airlines flight credits will no longer expire

Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.
Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.(nazdravie via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines said its flight credits to customers will no longer have an expiration date.

The airline announced the move last month, saying it’s a “first-of-its-kind policy” with such credits no longer expiring and allowing passengers to reschedule their travel plans.

“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel,” said Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan.

According to Southwest, starting July 28, customers will see a placeholder expiration date of December 31, 2040, on valid flight credits. Later this year, that date will just be eliminated as the airline said it would continue to update its internal system.

“While other airlines eliminate benefits and value, we’re enhancing our experience again,” said Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President Ryan Green.

Southwest Airlines said it has also eliminated change or cancellation fees along with offering two free checked bags.

“Introducing this change in our policy is part of a massive effort to improve the things that are most important to our customers,” said Southwest Airlines Vice President of Customer Experience and Engagement Tony Roach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Marie Benn
Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

‘A once-in-a-century investment in American industry’ -- President signs CHIPS act at Michigan semiconductor maker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
Your Health: How ‘lung washing’ helps patients breathe
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Ingham County Fair opens Tuesday in Mason
Ingham County Fair opens Tuesday in Mason