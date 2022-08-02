Soto Key Figure in Massive Major League Trade

FILE - Washington Nationals' Juan Soto smiles in the dugout after a solo home run during a...
FILE - Washington Nationals' Juan Soto smiles in the dugout after a solo home run during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington. the Nationals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding a World Series champion who is one of baseball’s best hitters in his early 20s. A person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press the Padres and Nationals have agreed to a multiplayer deal contingent on San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer waiving his no-trade provision. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline. The Padres vaulted their postseason chances by adding one of the game’s best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included left-handed rookie MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.Voit was a late addition to the trade and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the first game of a day-night doubleheder.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Marie Benn
Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

FILE - Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross gestures at the end of an NFL football game against...
Dolphins Owner Suspended
Basketball
Watts Receives NCAA Waiver
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Promote Soderstrom
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a...
Padres Acquire New Closing Pitcher