Primary day: Polls open across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan will decide who will represent their party in the November election, as well as a number of ballot measures that could affect mid-Michigan. News 10 will update results as they come in.

State officials are recommending voters view a sample ballot before heading to the polls. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Among the biggest items on the ballot Tuesday: Who Republicans will pick to run against incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The primary race was shook up when Michigan’s State Board of Canvassers disqualified several GOP candidates from ballot after it was discovered they did not have enough valid signatures to run.

The issue was raised when the Bureau of Elections said they noticed discrepancies in the signatures submitted by Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, which meant they didn’t meet the 15,000 valid signature threshold to be on the ballot. According to the Bureau, most of the fake signatures came from the same signature gatherers.

Following the ruling, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser expressed frustration that the candidates would suffer consequences because of the potential fraud from a third party hired to collect signatures. However, five other candidates did collect the necessary signatures to run.

The Republicans who remain on the ballot are Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and pastor Ralph Rebandt.

Polls close at 8 p.m. See what Michigan voted for on our election results page.

