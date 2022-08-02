Prevent sticker shock from hidden college costs by planning ahead

Opening a checking account with your child can help you stay connected
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - When budgeting for college, in addition to tuition, books, and housing, experts warned not to forget sometimes overlooked costs like transportation, parking, and personal expenses.

Those personal expenses may have been covered in the past by the general household budget – costs like laundry, personal toiletries, haircuts or dining out.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said whether students work part-time or rely on savings from summer jobs, parents should plan with their child on how to cover some of these expenses.

“One of the main things I highly encourage you to do is to open up a checking account for your child that you can be connected with or making sure that they have access to it easily on campus,” suggested Dale.

Dale said to find out what financial institution, if any, is tied to the college. She said some financial institutions offer ATM rebates for young adults which could cover up to three to four transactions for free.

Dale also reminded parents to talk to their college student about credit cards and the pros and cons of signing up for one.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) website offers free expert advice across a variety of topics like planning for college costs and budgeting advice for students.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Marie Benn
Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Mark Daniel Sanders
Jackson man arrested on child pornography charges
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
Firefighters battle a wildfire from the ground as a helicopter drops water above them in...
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4