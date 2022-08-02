Police seek arson suspect in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Kalamazoo are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating someone involved in a fire Sunday.
According to authorities, the fire started at about 4 p.m. at a Planned Parenthood on Crosstown Parkway. Officials said the fire was intentional and that the building sustained minor damages.
A photo of the suspect, last seen in a camouflage jacket, can be seen above.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100
