Police: Green Bay homicide suspect may be in UP

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.(WBAY)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are actively assisting the Green Bay Police Department with an ongoing homicide investigation, the MSP said Tuesday morning.

The MSP says the suspect in the homicide is believed to have stolen the victim’s vehicle and may be in the Upper Peninsula. The car the suspect may be driving is a dark blue, 2013 Ford Fiesta with Wisconsin registration 207HUH. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Green Bay police started investigating the homicide Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to 1320 Packerland Dr. for a report of a welfare check and found a body. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, police say. No information about the suspect has been released.

If anyone sees this vehicle, contact the Iron Mountain Post at 906-774-2122 or 911. Green Bay PD is the lead agency in this investigation and is developing additional suspect information.

