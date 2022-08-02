In My View: MSU’s recruiting prospects

By Tim Staudt
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - When Nick Saban was Michigan State football coach, he told me he was somewhat envious of Tom Izzo’s recruiting because unlike football he only needed a couple recruits a year to have a good team.

I thought of those thoughts when Tom landed Xavier Booker this past week end. Now he likely will land two other name recruits for next year as well.

Tom won’t give up on this year’s team, but he knows in the back of his mind his team next year might be his best shot left to win a second national title.

In My View

